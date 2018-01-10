Cromby's House Melter 'Barneymania' Is A Huge Tip

Irish-born producer Cromby stole the show at this year's AVA Festival, playing a blistering set in front of the Belfast crowds.

For those in the know, however, the club figure has been smashing it for a while now, keeping his work on the down-low until the time is right.

Denis Sulta's newly minted imprint Silver Service is the perfect platform for his music, with Cromby linking with Denis for a new three tracker.

It's an all-killer, no filler selection of club heaters, with lead track 'Futurola' gaining a spin in Denis Sultra's recent Essential Mix.

We've opted for heavyweight workout 'Barneymania', with its bulging low-end set against some blistering Jersey flourishes.

Packing a real punch, there's an exactness in the engineering that works perfectly with his innate rhythmic swing.

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.