Cristale Drops New Freestyle 'Morgan'

Cristale has shared her new freestyle 'Morgan'.

The UK star-in-the-making carved out her lane in 2020, releasing the drill-leaning street bangers ‘Next Up’, ‘Scores’ and ‘Whites’.

With her ‘Lemon Pepper Freestyle’ arriving a few weeks ago, Cristale just seems to keep bringing the heat.

Brand new freestyle 'Morgan' adds fuel to the fire, and it comes complete with a natty new video from the MC.

Shot in her ends, the clip accompanies one of Cristale's most impressive tracks, rocking the coldest of beats in the process.

