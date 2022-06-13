Cristale Drops Debut EP 'What's It Like To Be Young'

Brixton-born quick-fire rapper Cristale has dropped debut EP ‘What It’s Like To Be Young’.

Hailed as one of the most anticipated risers in UK Rap, the seven-track project tackles the raw and personal, whilst setting pace with skippy flows and dynamic punch-lines.

Working closely alongside ProdByZel, the two share a gravitation towards the grit of drill, pinpointing its sound across the tracklist. Blazing and unhindered through and through, singles like ‘Militant’ capture Cristale at her throne, affirming a playful yet hazardous arrival. On the other hand, tracks like ’13 Going on 30’ take a more introspective approach, painting the struggles in navigating adolescence and harsh realities. Noting Chip, Stormzy and Wretch 32 as key influences growing up, there’s an energy in Cristale that proves inherent to a student of grime, pushing forwards with a renewed confidence.

‘What It’s Like To Be Young’ sees Cristale accelerating towards broader recognition, having already received support from the trusted judgement of Snoochie Shy, Ellie Prohan and Nadia Jae.

Amongst those routing for Cristale is go-to tastemaker Tiffany Calver, platforming the hard-hitter on her BBC 1Xtra series ‘Abbey Road Cypher.’ Taking her spin on street-rap anthem ‘Pain Is The Essence’, there’s a wit and kick-back swagger in the 20-year old’s cadence that anticipates its own victories.

Dabbling between rapping, singing, illustration and poetry, the creative force behind Cristale now makes its first, definitive mark.

Tune in now…

Words: Ana Lamond