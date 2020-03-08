CRi Announces Debut Album 'Juvenile'

French-Canadian producer CRi has confirmed plans for his debut album 'JUVENILE'.

The electronic musician made his debut on Anjunadeep last year, with those initial releases sparking a wave of hype.

Debut album 'JUVENILE' grants him the space to fully express himself, and it's set to land on October 16th.

He comments...

"'Juvenile' is an ode to youth, innocence and dreams. The melancholy of the past and the hope of the future shape the mood of this album. The project revisits what resonated with me when I was young, and blends it with what drives me today. It's a way for me to take stock of an era, and turn the page on something new."

Lead track 'Runaway' is online now, and it's emblematic of the fastidious creativity that went into the album as a whole.

There's a wistful melancholy to the lead melody, one that interweaves around the daring electronic complexity.

"It just goes to show that creation is unpredictable," he says. "Sometimes you create something incredible in a matter of seconds; other times you spend ages chasing down the 'perfect idea'. This song reminds me of how important it is to let yourself go, to just let yourself get swept away without overthinking things."

Tune in now.

