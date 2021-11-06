Creeping Jean's 'Desert Sauce' Races Out Of The Traps

Creeping Jean give ragged rock 'n' roll a fresh twist on new single 'Desert Sauce'.

The band have deep roots in rock history - in fact, they even run Brighton retro hub Waiste Vintage.

From their togs to their riffs, Creeping Jean seem intent on echoing their heroes, all while putting a new spin on those reference points.

New single 'Desert Sauce' comes racing out of the traps, it's raw and ragged feel offset by a thirst for melody.

Having recently toured with Temples, Creeping Jean's performance chops are right on point, while the chorus is a deal dazzler.

Lead singer Olly said...

“Having a real sweet tooth and a love for desserts, we word played innuendos as we carved a desert rock sounding record with a title switch from ‘dessert sauce’ into one that would be a no.1 hit for any cake maker. 'Savoy Truffle' by the Beatles was a little inspiration as well.”

Tune in now.