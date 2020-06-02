Creeper's Will Gould Reveals New Project Salem

Creeper's Will Gould has introduced new project Salem.

The group finds Will Gould uniting with Matt Reynolds (Howard’s Alias, Skylar, Drawings), a comrade from Southampton's punk scene.

The two have known one another for over a decade, and this is a full partnership between two underground musicians.

Salem will release their debut EP on October 23rd, with Will Gould describing it as "a labour of love".

He adds: “We’re releasing when a lot of kids are stuck inside, or if they’re not, their life isn’t quite the same. It’s a way to soundtrack this very difficult time. The power of punk rock is that it helps you forget about the monotony of every day. And life has never been as monotonous as it is now.”

New single 'Destroy Me' is out now, a track billed as "a return to our roots" from the duo.

Will Gould adds: “‘Destroy Me’ is a really good introduction that summarises the band, it had the right kind of energy from the offset...”

Check out 'Destroy Me' below.

