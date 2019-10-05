Creeper's 'Cyanide' Storms Into New Arenas

Creeper have shared their new single 'Cyanide'.

The band are back from the brink, with their new album 'Sex, Death & the Infinite Void' set to land this May.

Each new single feels like a real statement, with the south coast group amplifying their goth-rock potency.

Punk-edged energy with a dash of the undead, Creeper's new single 'Cyanide' carves out a seismic path.

Will Gould leads from the front, singing: “In a gin-and-tonic trance, we know sobriety won’t teach the kids to dance...”

“Modern love can feel like suicide” he croons, a link to formative influence Peter Gabriel and his solo cut ‘Modern Love’.

“‘Cyanide’ is about obsession,” says Will, “that hopeless feeling you get in the pit of your stomach when you fall in love. Modern love know no bounds, no rules; it can feel like dying a death. At the point in our album narrative, the characters have fallen into a dangerous, forbidden love. One for which no-one can forgive.”

Tune in now.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.