Creeper Race Back With 'Annabelle'

Creeper have shared their new single 'Annabelle' - tune in now.

The band are back, with their after-life experiences providing more virile goth-rock thrills.

A flurry of live shows are planned, with Creeper rallying "the so-called sinners, the weirdos, the outsiders" to their cause.

New single 'Annabelle' is out now, a biting alt-rock rager that kicks apart the motivations for religious fundamentalism.

“‘Annabelle’ was written in response to our experience with the Westboro Baptist Church whilst we were touring America,” says frontman Will Gould.

“We’ve always proudly represented the so-called sinners, the weirdos, the outsiders and those who don’t feel like they fit in anywhere in this world. For many of our fans, our band is the one space they feel they CAN fit in. So we wrote them a satanic underworld anthem, a song to sing together in defiance. As the song says, ‘You’ve got to live a little when their world just wants you sad.’” T

une in now.

Catch Creeper at the following shows:

February

19 Glasgow Barrowland (with Babymetal)

20 Cardiff The Great Hall (with Babymetal)

22 Manchester O2 Apollo (with Babymetal)

23 London Hammersmith Eventim Apollo (with Babymetal)

April

12 Leeds The Wardrobe

13 Glasgow St. Luke’s

14 Manchester Academy 2

15 London Brixton Electric

17 Brighton Concorde 2

18 Birmingham O2 Institute

