Creeper Are Back - Check Out New Single 'Born Cold'

And just like that, Creeper rise from the ashes...

The south coast band seemed to plummet from the heavens in 2017, with fans left to surmise that this, finally, was the end.

But nothing could be more appropriate for the Creeper tale than an inglorious after-life, kicking off with social media teasers and a top secret show in London over the weekend.

Hauling themselves out of the grave, Creeper have shared their biting new single 'Born Cold', a rejection of "he cowardly, the unbelieving, the vile, the murderers, the sexually immoral, those who practice magic arts, the idolaters and all liars..."

But the cowardly, the unbelieving, the vile, the murderers, the sexually immoral, those who practice magic arts, the idolaters and all liars - they will be consigned to the fiery lake of burning sulfur. This is the second death. This is Born Cold. https://t.co/2K9BmtLK90 pic.twitter.com/S6i70n9OBH — C R E E P E R (@creepercultuk) November 3, 2019

Check it out now...

Creeper will unite with Babymetal for the following shows:

February

19 Glasgow Barrowland

20 Cardiff The Great Hall

22 Manchester O2 Apollo

23 London Eventim Apollo Hammersmith

