Creative All-Rounder Zenden Lavon Returns With 'Anyway'

Zenden Lavon has shared his new single 'Anyway'.

The new track is an attempt to reach people, and represents Zenden's willingness to communicate in spite of the pandemic divide.

Out now, 'Anyway' finds the creative all-rounder linking with producer Romano, the perfect foil for his ever-reaching creativity.

The pointed vocal makes its point in record time, slamming home out of the speakers.

Zenden explains... "'Anyway' is a song meant to provoke emotion. A song that allows the listeners to feel whatever they want to feel without judgement or explanation..."

Spaced Visuals step in to direct the video, and it's a super-slick offering - tune in now.

Photo Credit: Mark Adriane

