CRAWLERS Outline Their Promise With 'Come Over (Again)'

CRAWLERS have shared their new single 'Come Over (Again)'.

The band's grunge-fuelled guitar pop broke out last year, with the risers sharing some fantastic singles.

'Hush' and the politically-motivated 'Statues' ignited the hope around them, with their debut EP incoming.

The final single to be stripped from their EP, 'Come Over (Again)' airs through Clash and it's a potent example of their raw, ragged songwriting.

Fuzzed out guitars and pounding drums, it actually began life as an acoustic song - a sign of the maturity at the centre of their work.

Managing to recall everyone from Angel Olsen to Mudhoney, 'Come Over (Again)' sits deftly in its own lane.

CRAWLERS explain...

"'Come Over (Again)' is a song we’re all incredibly proud of. The whole writing process in the studio lifted the song from a small and gentle acoustic number, to an enormously abrasive and emotional coup. We’ve never done anything like it before and it has shown us what we’re really capable of as musicians."

Tune in now.