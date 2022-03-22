CRAWLERS Demystify Mental Health With 'I Can't Drive'

Liverpool four-piece CRAWLERS have shared their new single 'I Can't Drive'.

The band's outstanding single ‘Come Over (Again)’ went viral at the start of the year, with fan power pushing them into the Top 40.

Ratcheting up more than 24 million streams, the group were then snapped up by Polydor Records.

Making their major label debut, new single 'I Can't Drive' matches punchy, guitar led songwriting to personal lyricism.

A song that demystifies mental health, 'I Can't Drive' offers a stark depiction of reality.

Singer Holly Minto elaborates: “This situation is about how me and my sibling went through break ups of toxic relationships. My mum secured that we didn’t need anyone else by filing for divorce from my dad and we all went through it together.”

Photo Credit: Lusha Alic

