Crass Share 'Best Before 1984' Compilation

Anarchist punk collective Crass are giving away their seminal 'Best Before 1984' compilation as a free download.

The band recently linked with Rough Trade and One Little Indian to give out 100s of their iconic stencils, encouraging fans to raise their logo across the country.

Something, clearly, was stirring, with Crass now placing a compilation of their work online as a free download.

It's a 24 hour only offer, with Crass gathering some of their most recognised material on the album.

Ranging from the rabble-rousing 'Do They Owe Us A Living?' to the Falklands War protest 'Sheep Farming In The Falklands', it's the perfect primer on the band's work.

The title is a reference to the band's promise to complete their work and split up by 1984 - true to their word, when the time came Crass split, never to reform.

Download 'Best Before 1984' HERE.

