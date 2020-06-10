Craig David Just Closed Salesforce Live

Craig David just closed out Salesforce Live, it seems.

The UK legend made a guest appearance at the virtual seminar, closing out the afternoon's entertainment with some positive vibes.

Chatting and performing live, the appearance seemed to entertain and bemuse in equal measure, sending his name trending on social media.

Have to say - on a gloomy Tuesday, we could do with some Craig David on our screens!

If you're missing the '7 Days' hit maker, then he'll be playing live throughout the UK in April, as part of his Hold That Thought tour.

Craig David performing on a Salesforce seminar my Mom is tuned into.



Rethink. Reskill. Reboot.#RethinkReskillReboot pic.twitter.com/CtmDqwHum1 — (@AlistairRose_) October 13, 2020

Craig David is closing out an online conference I’m at and I think I may have crossed the 2020 event horizon cause I can’t stop laughing pic.twitter.com/lLTYwnZNrJ — GeorgieGirl (@castawayinlondo) October 13, 2020

