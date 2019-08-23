Craig David Drops Summer Banger 'Do You Miss Me Much'

It connects with his UKG roots...
Craig David has dropped his new summer smash 'Do You Miss Me Much' - tune in now.

It's been a typically busy summer for the UK artist, who has grown his TS5 project into an internationally recognised clubbing brand.

Along the way he's been testing out new material, fine-tuning his approach in an act of direct communication with fans.

Set to host a special TS5 stage at SW4 Festival on August 24th, Craig has pieced together an impeccable line up focussing on UK talent.

Naturally, he's also going to perform, and he'll be bringing his new UKG inspired monster 'Do You Miss Me Much' along with him.

Out now, it's a soulful smash, the kind of thing that only Craig David can truly master. He comments:

“This is for every one of my fans that asked me to drop a straight up UK Garage banger like I used to. Can’t wait to drop this into my TS5 set at my SW4 stage takeover. Its gonna go off!”

Tune in now.

