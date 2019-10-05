Craig David Announces New Single 'When You Know What Love Is'

Craig David has announced new single 'When You Know What Love Is' - tune in now.

The UKG legend, pop star, and all-round purveyor of good vibes is back once more, working on fresh material and new live events.

New single 'When You Know What Love Is' will drop on May 31st, part of the new Love Island Compilation.

His first blast of new material in 2019, Craig David comments:

‘‘It feels amazing to share what I've been working on! I can’t wait for you all to hear it! This track came about so naturally and it’s all about the initial undeniable spark you get when something feels right - wanting to hold on to that feeling and seeing how it can develop.”

Alongside this, Craig David will bring his TS5 live project to Ibiza, assembling a host of guests for another summer of hot parties.

He adds: “I'm excited to be bringing TS5 back to Ibiza for another season and have new rising talent also perform on the TS5 stage at SW4 Festival stage.”

'When You Know What Love Is' will be released on May 31st.

