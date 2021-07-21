Craig Charles, Iggy Pop Part Of 6Music Shake Up

Craig Charles and Iggy Pop are part of a new 6Music shake up.

The station is slightly altering its schedule, with some shows moving around, while other hosts are being replaced.

The wonderful Shaun Keaveny is moving on to pastures new, with Craig Charles coming in to host the afternoon show.

Craig Charles will continue to host his Funk & Soul Show on Saturday evenings, with his afternoon slot said to offer "an uplifting and eclectic mix of music with guests from across the worlds of music, comedy, TV and film."

Elsewhere, Iggy Pop's cult favourite show is moving to Sunday evenings (4pm - 6pm), while Amy Lamé will be moving to Saturday & Sunday mornings between 6am - 8am.

Amy comments: "I'm looking forward to meeting a whole new audience of 6 Music listeners, so do join me, whether you’re a night owl returning from a club dancefloor, or an early bird getting ready for your day!"

Finally, Radcliffe and Maconie are getting an extra hour in bed; the revised times for their weekend breakfast shows is 8am - 10am.

