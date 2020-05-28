Courtney Marie Andrews Shares Take On Simon & Garfunkel Classic 'America'

Courtney Marie Andrews has shared her take on Simon & Garfunkel's immortal 'America'.

The song is a timeless depiction of two lovers traversing the American continent on a greyhound bus, one sleeping while the other is given to a period of reflection.

Courtney Marie Andrews recorded her version of the song earlier this year, working alongside Liz Cooper and Molly Sarlé.

The recording was handed to 'Good Music To Avert the Collapse Of American Democracy Vol. 2' - a special compilation album released earlier in Autumn, with proceeds donated towards Voting Rights Lab, a non-partisan organisation fighting for fair voting rights in the United States.

Given a full release, it remains a beautiful listen. Courtney explains...

“This song is a beautiful novella of a certain place in time that stirs our emotions. While we were all at a writer’s retreat, we decided to sing harmony on it, to bring us closer together and reminisce over that free feeling of travel and love.”

It's been a big year for Courtney Marie Andrews - her 'Old Flowers' album recently received a Grammy nomination.

