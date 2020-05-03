Courtney Marie Andrews Announces New Album 'Old Flowers'

Courtney Marie Andrews will release her new album 'Old Flowers' on June 5th.

The songwriter teamed up with producer Andrew Sarlo on the record, a typically thought-provoking and highly personal work.

Delving deeper, 'Old Flowers' is seemingly a heartbreak record, picking apart the demise of a relationship that spanned almost a decade.

Courtney Marie Andrews says...

"'Old Flowers' is about heartbreak. There are a million records and songs about that, but I did not lie when writing these songs."

"This album is about loving and caring for the person you know you can’t be with. It’s about being afraid to be vulnerable after you’ve been hurt. It’s about a woman who is alone, but okay with that, if it means truth. This was my truth this year—my nine-year relationship ended and I’m a woman alone in the world, but happy to know herself."

New song 'If I Told' is out now, a gorgeous, spartan composition that finds Courtney resolutely wearing her heart on her sleeve.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Sam Stenson

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.