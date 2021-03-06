Courtney Love: Hole Will "Absolutely Not" Reform

Courtney Love has definitely ruled out any chance of a Hole re-union.

Speculation around the seminal group's future - or lack of it - is a continual source of conversation for fans, with singer Courtney Love telling NME back in 2020 that she had just completed "a good session" with her former comrades.

Now it seems that these hopes are in vain. Chatting to Vogue about her new video series - she's covering some of her favourite tracks - Courtney Love ruled out any hope of a reformation.

Speaking to the title, she said “a proper Hole reunion” will “absolutely not” happen. Courtney then said the press “have gotta get over it.”

Well, we try Courtney, we try...

She elaborates: “Our old manager Peter Mensch calls once a year to ask about a reunion: ‘Hey, just doing my thing I do every year with you and Jimmy Page [of Led Zeppelin].’ And I’m so honored to be in that company, but it’s just not gonna happen.”

“We’re all really good friends and Melissa and I are especially close—we talk every day. But Eric is kinda off-the-grid right now—I think he’s in Japan literally becoming a monk. I’m not even kidding. Melissa, Patty, and I think he’s become a monk or something on that level of aestheticism.”