Courtney Barnett To Soundtrack Documentary On Women's Liberation Movement

Courtney Barnett will soundtrack upcoming documentary film Brazen Hussies.

The new film looks at the development, impact, and legacy of the Women's Liberation Movement in Australia, using archive footage, personal accounts, and more.

The film examines the movement through its birth in the 60s, and its progress through the 70s, using multiple interviews to tell its complete story.

Brazen Hussies will feature a soundtrack from Courtney Barnett, composed alongside fellow Milk! Records artist Evelyn Ida Morris.

The feature length documentary profiles women who “defied the status quo, demanded equality and created profound social change.”

Here's composer Evelyn Ida Morris and co-writer @courtneymelba recording together for @Brazen_Hussies in LA. More to come... xxx pic.twitter.com/danPqk6Pg3 — Milk! Records (@milk_records) March 31, 2020

Brazen Hussies 3 minute teaser from Film Camp on Vimeo.

