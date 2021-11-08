Courtney Barnett Shares Touching 'Before You Gotta Go'

Courtney Barnett has shared her new single 'Before You Gotta Go'.

The Australian songwriter's new album 'Things Take Time, Take Time' is incoming, a return marked by a desire to further understand herself.

As she puts it: “Sometimes I try to say everything in one song, or put my whole belief system into a vox pop, but you just can't do that — it's impossible...”

New single 'Before You Gotta Go' is marked by this introspection, with Courtney's half-spoken vocal draped in melancholy.

There's a tender beauty to her lyricism, one that seems to sketch out the contradictory feelings behind a break up.

She sings: “If something were to happen my dear, I wouldn’t want the last words you hear to be unkind...”

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Mia Mala McDonald

- - -