Courtney Barnett Debuts 'Everybody Here Hates You'

Courtney Barnett has debuted her new song 'Everybody Here Hates You'.

The song is part of a new Record Store Day drop, a limited seven inch single featuring 'Small Talk' on the flip.

Seemingly written during sessions for her 2018 album 'Tell Me How You Really Feel', the new release aired on Triple J over the weekend.

The title is seemingly a nod towards Jeff Buckley's song 'Everybody Here Needs You' - except given a Courtney Barnett twist, obviously.

Available online, you can check out 'Everybody Here Hates You' around the 21:15 mark HERE.

