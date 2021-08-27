Courtney Barnett Covers Velvet Underground & Nico's 'I'll Be Your Mirror'

Courtney Barnett reimagines ‘I’ll Be Your Mirror’ for The Velvet Underground tribute.

“When I listen to "I’ll Be Your Mirror" and read the lyrics, I realise it’s a perfect song. I can relate to every inch of it. I just felt like I could get inside the world of this song,” Courtney Barnett says of her attachment to the Velvet Underground track – an apt description, as she seamlessly inhabits the track with the rawness in the twanging and vocals, a refreshing tribute to the original.

Barnett’s reimagining is included on ‘I’ll Be Your Mirror: A Tribute to the Velvet Underground & Nico’, a tribute to the 1967 seminal album featuring a stellar gallery of artists offering their own takes on each track. Other artists include Sharon Van Etten & Angel Olsen, Kurt Vile and the Violators with lead single ‘Run Run Run’, and Iggy Pop & Matt Sweeney.

The album is just one element of a medley of Velvet Underground celebrations this year – the Todd Haynes directed documentary, The Velvet Underground, is released in theatres and globally on Apple TV on October 15th. The film is accompanied by a soundtrack from Randall Poster and Todd Haynes via Republic/UMe.

Verve Records release ‘I’ll Be Your Mirror: A Tribute to the Velvet Underground and Nico’ on September 24 th – the label will be donating to Amnesty International USA, an organisation massively supported by Lou Reed. Pre-order/pre-save here.

Words: James Kilkenny