Courtney Barnett Announces New Album 'Things Take Time, Take Time'

08 · 07 · 2021

Courtney Barnett will release new album 'Things Take Time, Take Time' on November 12th.

The Australian songwriter built the album across the end of 2020 and early 2021, working between Sydney and Melbourne.

Working alongside drummer and producer Stella Mozgawa, it follows her excellent 2018 set 'Tell Me How You Really Feel'. She announced the record on socials...

Excellent new single 'Rae Street' is online now - the opening track to her new album, it's backed by a witty video in which various characters (all played by Courtney Barnett) deal with personal tensions.

Tune in now.

