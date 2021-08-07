Courtney Barnett Announces New Album 'Things Take Time, Take Time'

Courtney Barnett will release new album 'Things Take Time, Take Time' on November 12th.

The Australian songwriter built the album across the end of 2020 and early 2021, working between Sydney and Melbourne.

Working alongside drummer and producer Stella Mozgawa, it follows her excellent 2018 set 'Tell Me How You Really Feel'. She announced the record on socials...

my new album Things Take Time, Take Time will be released on November 12th pre-order link in bio https://t.co/8jTa0fTuIZ Video timelapse by Marcelle Bradbeer pic.twitter.com/LGExH9CO4b — courtney barnett (@courtneymelba) July 7, 2021

Excellent new single 'Rae Street' is online now - the opening track to her new album, it's backed by a witty video in which various characters (all played by Courtney Barnett) deal with personal tensions.

