Courting's Debut Album 'Guitar Music' Lands This Autumn

Courting will release their debut album 'Guitar Music' on September 23rd.

The Liverpool band have released a string of excellent singles, matching offbeat humour to an incisive lyrical eye.

Helter skelter indie pop songs, the band are set to gather these sonic treats together on their debut album, which lands with a thump this Autumn.

Out on September 23rd, 'Guitar Music' is led by new single 'Loaded' which boasts some unexpected influences.

Zipping and moving with a radiant energy, it's wild song structure was seemingly prompted by the work of the late, great avant pop experimentalist SOPHIE.

Frontman Sean Murphy-O’Neill says...

In 'Loaded' we tie together a lot of ideas about change, and stagnation. It is inspired heavily by pop music, specifically artists like SOPHIE. It is us just throwing everything at the wall and trying to create something fun and ridiculous.

Photo Credit: Alex Bex

