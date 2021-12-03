Courting Share Whiplash Indie Anthem 'Grand National'

Liverpool indie risers Courting have shared their new single 'Grand National'.

The band opted to salute the titular horse race after binging on the work of production team 100gecs, whose own 'Stupid Horse' contains some similarly reference points.

A darkly comic takedown of life in Middle England, 'Grand National' races along in a gleefully haphazard fashion.

Post-punk tropes ironed down into a relentlessly off piste indie belter, 'Grand National' thwacks you in the face then screams for attention.

Part of their debut EP - out on April 9th, fact fans - the song sprints to the finish in record time.

Singer Sean Murphy-O'Neill comments...

“‘Grand National' is our best and last look at Middle England. Parents evenings, horse racing, and watching the chemtrails from lawns lined with astroturf. Cowbell-tinged. 100gecs referencing. Feedbacking. Huge."

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Charlie Harris

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.