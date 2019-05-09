County Line Runner Captures Melancholy On 'Cold Dawn'

County Line Runner is a name taken from a 90s TV show, a reference to a character who would rob banks before escaping over state lines.

It's a name redolent of living outside the law, continually living on one's wits to make it through life. In his own way, independent songwriting force Adam Day encapsulates this.

County Line Runner is the name for his songwriting excursions, recently making a memorable outing at Mosley Folk Festival.

New single 'Cold Dawn' keeps the creative fires burning, but it displays a slightly more sombre, introspective edge to his work.

From the clinical yet evocative synths through to that edgy vocal, 'Cold Dawn' is about attempting to unsuccessful out-run your past.

Building slowly to that cinematic climax, it's a nuanced return from the project. County Line Runner explains...

“’Cold Dawn’ is really about how some things have a way of catching up with you... This song I'd written and then kind of buried until my guitar player Sam asked about it during a recording session."

“Some things you write and don't want to re-live but Sam really connected with it and I’m glad that he helped bring it back."

Tune in now.

