Country icon Kenny Rogers has died.

The songwriter enjoyed several decades of success, becoming one of country's most glittering stars.

Born in Houston, Texas, he would move past his humble origins to sell more than 100 million records across the globe.

Hits include 'Islands In The Stream' with Dolly Parton, and the internationally success evergreen smash 'The Gambler'.

The singer's family shared a statement with fans, indicating that he died of natural causes at home. He was 81 years old.

The Rogers family is sad to announce that Kenny Rogers passed away last night at 10:25PM at the age of 81. Rogers passed away peacefully at home from natural causes under the care of hospice and surrounded by his family. https://t.co/adxAgiMW2s pic.twitter.com/nggWiiotMT — Kenny Rogers (@_KennyRogers) March 21, 2020

