Could Jarvis Cocker Be Set For An Unlikely Christmas Hit?

Jarvis Cocker could be set for an unlikely Christmas hit, it seems.

The Pulp frontman's 2006 single 'Running The World' has become an anthem for the politically disenchanted, especially in the days following the recent General Election.

A potent dissection of political discontent, it rails against free market capitalism, and the replacement of morals by the urge towards profit.

If you thought things had changed

Friend, you'd better think again

Bluntly put, in the fewest of words:

Cunts are still running the world

Now a social media led campaign wants to push the single back up the charts - and it might just succeed.

There's a healthy Facebook group devoted to the campaign, with the simple title: Fancy Getting “C**ts Are Still Running The World” to UK Xmas No.1?

St. Etienne co-founder and superb pop writer Bob Stanley is behind the campaign, and points out that the single is already breaching the Top 40.

C**ts Are Still Running The World by Jarvis Cocker would be a very suitable Xmas No 1 for 2019. It needs to be bought by Thursday - it’s already at no 29. Please share. https://t.co/Fs3jq7UAFS — bob stanley (@rocking_bob) December 15, 2019

So: stream 'Running The World' below...

