Could ABBA's 'Little Things' Grab Christmas Number One...?

ABBA will bring their Christmas single 'Little Things' to physical formats in time for Advent.

The tinsel-strewn track appears on the Swedish legends' new album, with 'Voyage' smashing its way to No. 1 in 12 different countries.

A dewy eyed reflection on the simple joys of Christmas morning, 'Little Things' rejoices in family time - something all too many of us were deprived of last Christmas.

Out now, 'Little Things' comes to CD on December 3rd, with a festive video also in the works.

So, could it grab Christmas number one this year...? In competition against the likes of Adele, Ed Sheeran, and of course nostalgic streaming fare such as Mariah Carey, the competition is ferocious.

But if we've learned one thing from 2021 it's this: never write off ABBA.

- - -