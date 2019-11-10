A worldwide cassette tape shortage could be on the way.

The format is enjoying something of a renaissance - long a hub for left field releases, it has been adopted once more by massive acts.

With everyone from Billie Eilish to Kasabian getting involved, the format is perhaps as its most visible for two decades.

Sadly, a shortage might be on the way. Pitchfork reports that National Audio Company sent a letter to customers, explaining that a shortage of gamma ferric oxide has delayed production.

It's a magnetic ingredient used in the production of professional audio recording tape, and the only factory that produces it on an industrial scale is undergoing renovation.

Here's a copy of the letter, as sent to Hausu Mountain...

Some of the cassette manufacturing people that I've talked to about this haven't gotten this letter. I think it's probably good for all to see.



SIRI. ALEXA. LEXA. How do I mine high grade gamma ferric oxide from the earth? LEXA! Ferric oxide! with Gamma? PRECIOUS METALS!? SIRI! pic.twitter.com/rCeAImJQqh — Hausu Mountain (@HausuMountain) October 9, 2019

National Audio Company hopes to resume normal production levels in just over a month.

