Coucou Chloe Shares Startling New Cut 'GECKO'

London based artist Coucou Chloe has shared startling new single 'GECKO' - tune in now.

The Nice born songwriter pits her off piste alt-pop appetite against barbed electronics, with a burst of material in 2017 helping to make her reputation.

Since then she's by laying low, working on new ideas while embracing new technology, new ways of sculpting music.

A full EP will drop later this year, with Coucou Chloe signalling her intentions on startling new single 'GECKO'.

The metallic production has a digital finish, but its covered in dirt, as though the dusty synthesisers are about to breathe their last.

There's a human quality to the vocal, too, with Coucou Chloe submerging her melody in the mix, as though she's constantly attempting to escape.

An intense, vastly creative offering, you can check out 'GECKO' below.

Photo Credit: Lee Trigg

