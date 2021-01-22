Cosha Links With Shygirl On 'Lapdance From Asia'

Irish rising force Cosha links with Shygirl on new single 'Lapdance From Asia'.

The song started out life as a Los Angeles demo, sculpted by Cosha during sessions with Zack Sekoff and mura masa.

Constructed in a studio perched on top of the Hollywood Hills, 'Lapsdance From Asia' emerged from Cosha's instinct to capture that moment.

"It was nighttime so you could see all the lights beneath you for miles. I wanted to make something that sounded like the view,” she says.

A song about debauchery and release, it plays with letting go and remaining in control of the moment. She adds: "I didn’t want to let the moment go, carefree and happy, I wrote 'Lapdance From Asia' to savour the taste..."

UK trailblazer Shygirl guests, and the collaboration came about through a mutual exchange on social media. Adding that little sense of genre-less creativity, Shygirl dazzles on the track.

Cosha comments: "Me and Shy had been following each other for a while on IG and I think we recognised something in each other that we liked, definitely an energy that translated in the song and ultimately into our friendship..."

