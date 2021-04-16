Cosha Announces Debut Album 'Mt. Pleasant'

Cosha will release her debut album 'Mt. Pleasant' on July 2nd.

The Irish born songwriter has completed work on the record, which started life in LA before being finished in London.

Merging distinct elements together, Cosha pits soul against electronics, merging her pop instincts with left-field notions.

Out on July 2nd, the record is led by new single 'Run The Track' which its maker aptly terms as "a rhythmic banger that will move you physically and emotionally..."

Cosha adds: "It deals with the often bizarre courtship stage in a new relationship/friendship where you’re still figuring that person out and getting to know their nuances, maybe questioning your interpretations of their actions. It’s that journey from the delicate beginning through to a stronger, more concrete terrain; not ending, because a real friendship doesn’t end… and if you’re not trying to get too deep with it, that’s cool. It just bangs. Let it move you."

Tune in now.

Tracklisting:

Berlin Air

No Kink in The Wire

Do You Wanna Dance

Lapdance From Asia ft. Shygirl

Run The Track

Tighter ft. Coby Sey

Hot Tub

Bad Luck

