Corridor's 'Domino' Is A Mighty Guitar Pop Epic

Corridor are the Francophone guitar pop outfit we never knew we needed in our lives.

Hailing from Montreal, the band are a rare French language signing to Sub Pop, who will release their album 'Junior' on October 18th.

There's a London show planned, too, but ahead of all that we're excited to bring you a phenomenal new single.

'Domino' opens with gilded dream pop with chiming guitars and frosted melodies from the streets of Montreal, before crunching into a chugging Krautrock breakdown.

Dominated by a bassline straight out of Neu!'s mighty 'Hallagallo' the song climaxes with a straight up No Wave thrash, all downstrokes, fury, and feedback-soaked melody.

A song that truly takes you on a trip, it's seemingly a tale of navigating anxiety through art. Corridor's Jonathan Robert has the following to say...

People are often glorifying what being an Artist or a musician can mean. Art doesn’t necessarily make you a better person. There can be angst, stress and so on. It can have a negative, direct impact on the people closest to you.

'Domino' is about navigating just that. It is the first song out of 'Junior' that we’ve composed and we’ve played it live quite a few times already.

Tune in now.

'Junior' will be released on October 18th. Catch Corridor at London's Waiting Room on November 6th.

Photo Credit: Matthieu Zazzo

