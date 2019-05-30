Cornershop's 'St Marie Under Canon' Is An Addictive Ear-Worm

Cornershop have shared their stomping new single 'St Marie Under Canon'.

The band's new album 'England Is A Garden' is incoming, following sessions that stretch across the past 18 months.

Out on March 6th, new single 'St Marie Under Canon' is an itchily infectious, thoroughly contagious return.

The glam rock stomping rhythm is sheer Marc Bolan, but it's all drenched in Stax style Hammond organ.

Tjinder Singh's vocal is impeccably controlled, relishing each word over that crisp, crunching guitar line.

Chris Curtis shot the video - tune in now.

'England Is A Garden' is out on March 6th - order it HERE.

