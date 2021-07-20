Cornelius Resigns As Composer For Tokyo Olympic Games

Cornelius has resigned as composer of the Tokyo Olympic Games opening ceremony.

Last week an archive interview was uncovered from the 90s, in which Cornelius - real name Keigo Oyamada - discussed his history of bullying.

The comments caused a storm, with the composer now stepping down from his role at this year's Olympic Games.

In a statement, Cornelius admitted bullying “people with disabilities” and wanted apologise directly to one specific person “who was hurt.”

The statement was translated by Arama Japan , and reads: “I sincerely accept the opinions and advice I have received, express my gratitude, and will keep them in mind for my future actions and thoughts... I apologise from the bottom of my heart.”

Olympic officials reiterate that they were not aware of past remarks when appointing Cornelius, with Toshiro Muto, the chief executive of the Games, telling the Guardian :

“He is sorry for his past actions and he has said that he wants to act with higher moral standards. It’s true that the organising committee was not aware of what Oyamada had done, but we have heard his apology and are hoping that he will continue to contribute to the Tokyo Games.”

Find Cornelius' statement in full below.

