Cork's The Love Buzz Rocket Back With 'Sainsburys'

Cork power trio The Love Buzz have shared their new single 'Sainsburys'.

The band's 2019 debut EP 'Candy Flip' marked them out, raw songwriting matched to ever rawer producer.

Sharing their name with the first song Nirvana officially released - a cover of a Shocking Blue single, fact fans - The Love Buzz have just sketched out some future plans.

New EP 'Here Comes The Scum' is incoming, with lead single 'Harp' landing late last year.

New single 'Sainsburys' was penned a few years back, with the trio toying with it in their live shows.

Songwriter Kieran Hurley nailed down the final version, and he explains:

“It’s a tale of romance, jealousy and violence. The dangerous mentality of young lads is something you can miss in Ireland but it’s ever prevalent in British culture, a fish out of water story with a happy ending.”

Tune in now.

