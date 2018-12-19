Cork's LYRA Adds Darkness To Electronic Pop With 'Falling'

Cork's LYRA paints shades of black on the electronic pop template with new single 'Falling'.

It's been a whirlwind 12 months for the singer, who supported Dermot Kennedy on tour and played with James Bay at the Live At The Marquee in Cork.

Setting her sights on the prize, 2019 will bring a host of new music from LYRA, beginning with her potent new single.

'Falling' is reminiscent of those classic Kate Bush singles or even Florence + The Machine, a dramatic, theatrical, sweeping, soaring effort.

Written as a poisonous relationship collapsed in on itself, it finds LYRA moving beyond the wreckage to claim her life as her own.

Speaking about the single, LYRA explains:

“’Falling’ is about something I think most of us girls have experienced in life. You know these guys who want to have their cake and eat it? It’s about one of them! Falling for a guy, who it seems to be going swimmingly with only to find out he’s been seeing other girls on the side… I was quite naive and thought I could win him over and that once I’d done that - we’d be onto something great together. How fecking wrong was I?!”

“I started writing this song at home in my PJ’s when I’d given up crying and decided I wanted to do something that had a bit of a sexy feel to it, something that made me feel empowered in this shit situation I’d found myself in. I ended up going through quite a lot with this guy… I have a lot to say about it - he better watch out!”

Tune in now.

