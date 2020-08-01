Core Self's 'Suspiria' Is An Intense Experience

Houndstooth is a stamp of credibility.

The label stands for innovation within the electronic sphere, helping to platform artists who might otherwise be pushed to the margins.

New compilation 'Alterity' - out now, in fact - is a case in point, a heady nexus of groundbreaking voices gathered in one very succinct place.

Core Self's 'Suspiria' shares its moniker with a cult Italian horror flick, and it contains a little of its cinematic alter ego's intensity.

Barbed electronics that never truly settle in one place, it's a piece that thrives on surrendering to a state of flux.

We're able to share the visuals, which further explores this abolition of identity, this grinding pressure upon form.

Tune in now.

Pick up 'Alterity' HERE.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.