Cordae's 'The Parables' Is A Demonstration Of Depth

Cordae has shared his new single 'The Parables'.

Out now, the track underlines his tremendous depth, with Cordae plugging into to conduits of societal change.

The track appears in Beats' new Flex That campaign, and marks a turn towards the sombre for the young rapper.

The visuals reflect this, too, presenting a studious lyricist, someone who wants to express himself.

Directed by Sergio, you can check out 'The Parables' below.

Tune in now.

