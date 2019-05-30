Copenhagen's WIINSTON Return With Brooding Single 'Vogue'

Copenhagen duo WIINSTON work perfectly together.

Singer Daniel Richards and producer Alfred Thomas have an easy-going creative chemistry, re-tooling classic R&B tropes for their own devices.

New album 'Midnight Rocket' is out now, a bold collection of hymn-like songwriting that constantly moves towards the cutting edge.

New single 'Vogue' is a case in point. Laced in colour and vivacious from the outset, it's a slow-moving R&B burner with a brooding atmosphere.

WIINSTON comment: "Whether you are doing good in life or not, death is always going to be a certainty. Therefore, you might as well just get the best out of what you have."

We've got first play of the video, and it's a typically stylish counterpoint to their exceptional music.

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.