Cooper T's 'Scared' Is An Ominous Return

Manchester duo Cooper T have shared their new single 'Scared'.

The group's pared back sound blends barbed electronics with shattered fragments of guitars, resulting in something truly dynamic.

New single 'Scared' is emblematic of their approach, a jagged return that captures the ominous feeling of British life in 2021.

Out now, the single comes equipped with a video shot on the streets of Manchester, unpicking the imposing circumstances women face after-hours.

The shoot was interrupted, however, by an off-duty police officer, whose actions caused huge consternation on-set - Cooper T explain...

There was a massive element of irony when filming the opening shots of the video on the streets of Manchester.

With the theme of the song about not being able to trust authority anymore, Jack skips around the corner as the lyrics begin and is immediately rugby tackled and attacked by quite an aggressive, drunken, badge waving off duty police officer without provocation. Needless to say, mayhem ensued, people gathered, the police swooped to the scene in numbers, statements were taken and the rest, for now, is for the police commission to investigate further.

A bold, vivid shoot, 'Scared' seems to tap into the uneasy atmosphere in the country right now - watch it below.

- - -