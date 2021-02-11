Cooly G Taps Into Amapiano For 'We Can Find Love Too'

Cooly G returns to Hyperdub for an incoming two-tracker.
It's the producer's first release on the London based label since 2017, and resumes a lengthy partnership with Hyperdub.
The two-tracker is out on November 19th, and matches 'Save Me' against the amapiano tinged sounds of 'We Can Find Love Too'.
A soulful club roller, the production veers between UK funky and South African sounds while marking out its own unique path.
'We Can Find Love Too' features vocals from Ruth Brown - who was previously a finalist in BBC show The Voice.
Tune in now.
- - -