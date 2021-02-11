Cooly G Taps Into Amapiano For 'We Can Find Love Too'

The Voice finalist Ruth Brown features on vocals...
Robin Murray
News
02 · 11 · 2021

Robin Murray /
News
/ / 02 · 11 · 2021
0

Cooly G returns to Hyperdub for an incoming two-tracker.

It's the producer's first release on the London based label since 2017, and resumes a lengthy partnership with Hyperdub.

The two-tracker is out on November 19th, and matches 'Save Me' against the amapiano tinged sounds of 'We Can Find Love Too'.

A soulful club roller, the production veers between UK funky and South African sounds while marking out its own unique path.

'We Can Find Love Too' features vocals from Ruth Brown - who was previously a finalist in BBC show The Voice.

Tune in now.

- - -

cooly g
-

Join us on VERO

Join the Clash mailing list for up to the minute music, fashion and film news.

Follow Clash:

Read this next