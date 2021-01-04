Cool Company Share Super-Smooth New Single 'Halos'

Brooklyn partnership Cool Company tap into super smooth hip-hop and soul elements, while adding something fresh.

A duo - vocalist Yannick Hughes (Cool Yan) and producer Matt Fishman (Fat Matt) - who share infinite love and expert knowledge of American music, they use their funkified grooves to express something personal.

Recent single 'Halos' has become their calling card, with its funky beat sat against some delicious R&B elements.

Waley Wang directs the full video, which narrates a romantic couple whose wedding day is disrupted by... the Apocalypse.

Truly, it doesn't get much worse!

Says the director: “I really loved how ‘Halos’ is a ballad that used a sweeping and biblical scope of imagery and themes, from heavenly to apocalyptic to morbid, in order to express its feelings… I was inspired by the idea of the fleeting nature of love that still feels profound and eternal, and wondering what happens to that passion, and just how tangible it can be when it’s challenged by the difficulties of time.”

Tune in now.

