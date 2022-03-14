Cookin Soul, Lord Apex Combine On New Project 'Off The Strength'

Lord Apex and Cookin Soul combine on new project 'Off The Strength'.

Spanish rapper Cookin Soul is known for his dense rhyme schemes, peppering his verses with pop culture reference points.

Lord Apex is one of the best producers around right now, someone whose individual take on sonic curation is impacted with incredible detail.

'Off The Strength' is a joint endeavour, a snappy 30 minute project that pitches intricate verbal dexterity against superb audio.

Moving from boom-bap stylistics to 2k22 trap, 'Off The Strength' is fantastically broad, shuffling between personal revelation and snippets of vintage cartoons.

A must-listen for those acquainted with DOOM's work, you can tune in below.

<a data-cke-saved-href="https://cookinsoul.bandcamp.com/album/off-the-strength" href="https://cookinsoul.bandcamp.com/album/off-the-strength">OFF THE STRENGTH by Cookin Soul &amp; Lord Apex</a>

- - -