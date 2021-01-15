Conway The Machine Seems Set To Leave Griselda

Conway The Machine seems set to depart Griselda.

The hip-hop stable enjoyed an incredible 2020, releasing a string of phenomenal full length projects .

Opening the New Year with an all-star soundtrack project, Conway The Machine has now rocked fans by stoking rumours he is set to depart.

In a tweet, he wrote:

Tired of bein silent... them niggas not real as me, that’s why I’m ME fuck them niggas — CONWAY (@WHOISCONWAY) January 17, 2021

Is he talking about the label? Fans piled in, attempting to discern the truth - it seems he has one album left on his deal.

Asked if he would work with Griselda beyond this, Conway The Machine answered with a cryptic graphic:

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.