Conor Scott's 'Overthinking' Delves A Little Deeper

Conor Scott has shared his new single 'Overthinking'.

The hotly tipped Northern Irish riser has a gentleness of touch that is enrapturing, twisting singer-songwriter tropes to his own ambitions.

New single 'Overthinking' continues his soaring progress, and it finds Conor dipping into his own life.

There are no stones left unturned on 'Overthinking', as he stares at the insecurities that can plague relationships.

Dubbed "melancholic positivity" there's definitely beauty to his words, with Conor's voice speaking truths in a heartbreaking way.

He comments:

“The narrative of the song is essentially about that time in a relationship when things aren't necessarily at their best. It's not a break-up song though. It's more about just accepting the emotions that you are going through, saying your thoughts out loud and then seeing where your head is at. It is melancholic positivity.”

Tune in now.

