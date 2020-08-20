Conor Albert And Alice Auer Release New Single 'Smile'

Conor Albert and Alice Auer combine on new single 'Smile' - tune in now.

Having first met in 2019, they quickly established a creative partnership as well as a firm friendship, bonding over a love of classic jazz and contemporary beat-driven music. ‘Smile’, released today via Young Poet Records, is the first single to be taken from a forthcoming collaborative EP that was written in the spring and recorded across the summer as lockdown restrictions eased.

Speaking on the track's lyrics, Alice Auer, a British singer-songwriter from Battle, near Hastings, said: “'Smile' is about not living in your past or future, but instead being positive with where you are right now and what you have. It’s easy to get caught up in other times, but recently I’ve been working on living in the present and focusing on what I currently have."

This track is infectiously smooth, warm, and delightful. Alice’s vocals carefully caress themselves around their laidback sonic surroundings, created with hip-hop influenced drum beats and silky, vibrato-laden guitars. The track embraces the idea of living in the present, with the listener urged to “just smile” - a welcome philosophy in the context of 2020.

Conor Albert and Alice Auer's collaborative EP is due for release in early 2021.

Tune in now.